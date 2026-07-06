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Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after 2026 World Cup? Portugal captain clears air ahead of Spain clash

Ronaldo announced that the 2026 World Cup will be his last, adding that he wants to soak up every moment. The Portugal skipper also expressed hope that Portugal’s clash with Spain isn’t the end of their tournament run.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 08:21 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after 2026 World Cup? Portugal captain clears air ahead of Spain clash
Cristiano Ronaldo; Image source: ANI
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    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has confirmed that the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last with the national team. He has scored 3 goals in 4 matches for the 2016 Euro winners and made the announcement in a press conference on the eve of their Round of 16 game versus Spain.

    Portugal will meet Spain in the Round of 16 on Monday at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. Both teams are still unbeaten in this year’s World Cup, but only one will advance after Monday.

    Ronaldo confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last

    “Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it," Ronaldo said during the press conference.

    "To enjoy it as much as possible because it is the last World Cup. It will be my last World Cup. And to enjoy each day," he said.

    Ronaldo reflects on historic 6 World Cups and 2018 hat-trick Vs Spain​

    Ronaldo is the first and only player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, and he has fond memories of facing Spain on football’s biggest stage. In the 2018 World Cup group stage, he scored a hat-trick for Portugal against Spain.

    At the press conference, Ronaldo admitted he isn’t the same player he used to be, but said he’s still fighting back against critics who have “been trying to kill me for the past 23 years.”

    He didn’t reveal when he will retire from international football. Addressing repeated questions about his future and the criticism he’s faced lately, Ronaldo said, “I am not the player I used to be.”

    The Portugal captain and forward said “I’m not doing too badly,” pointing to his 3 goals in North America — 2 in a 5-0 group-stage win over Uzbekistan and a penalty in the 2-1 Round of 32 victory against Croatia.

    He said he enjoys facing reporters who keep asking about his future and the intense scrutiny, adding: “It’s been this way since I was 18, and it won’t change.”

    Whats App Image 2026 07 06 at 7 14 00 AM

    “I always put body and soul trying to get our goals — playing or not playing, I will always have an important role to play. As I said before, (I will stop) when I choose, not when you choose, you always ask the same question."

    The 41-year-old player added, “I don’t want to draw attention to this because it is less important."

    Ronaldo also said this has been the World Cup he’s enjoyed the most, because of the “emotions” both on and off the field.

    When asked again about his international future, he responded: “For the last 23 years you’ve been trying to write me off. You should realize it’s pointless, it’s a waste of time, but you keep going and going and going.”

    The all-time top scorer in international football said, “I am so used to this." 

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