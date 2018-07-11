Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Here's how much money CR7 will be earning in rupees per second in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo has opted to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus for the next - and possibly final - chapter of one of the greatest careers the game has seen.

Ronaldo, who was bought for a then-world record 94 million euros by Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo has joined Italian champions Juventus for 100 million euros ($117.34 million).

Ronaldo has agreed to a four-year deal with the Serie A side with an annual salary of around €30 million ($35.2 million). That means that Ronaldo can expect to earn roughly 120 million euros ($140.78 million) over his four-year contract.

That translates to €2,500,000 every month or roughly €5,75,000 a week. It means that Ronaldo will be earning 1 euro or almost 80 rupees for every second he is under contract at Juventus.

Ronaldo was already the third highest-paid athlete — and second highest-paid football player— on earth. According to Forbes' ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, the Portuguese striker earns approximately $61 million in salary and winnings and $47 million in endorsements each year, for a total of $108 million.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes.

The 33-year old reached global superstar status after becoming the world's most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

The Portugal forward is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

The signing of the latest Ballon d'Or winner and top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons represents a major coup for Juve, who have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe's top prize since 1996.

In Italy, a club is bound to pay the same amount of money as tax as they are paying to any player. Ronaldo, who has signed a four-year contract with the club would be earning a salary of Euro 30 million, Juventus will have to pay the same amount as tax.

The tax clause doubles the salary amount that the club will be spending on their biggest signing. So in total Juventus will be paying a Euro 100 million to Real Madrid as Ronaldo's transfer fee and will be a total of Euro 240 million to the player and the tax authorities.

So the total amount Ronaldo would cost Juventus would be €340 million for four years.