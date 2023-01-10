Cristiano Ronaldo to face Lionel Messi in debut Al Nassr match? Saudi Arabian club drops major hint

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (File photo)

After his controversial exit from his home club Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up joining Saudi Arabia football club Al Nassr for a hefty fee of 200 million euros per year for 2.5 years. Now, he is all set to make his debut with the club.

Ronaldo, who has remained in the limelight due to his sour exit from Manchester United and the controversial comments against Portugal's head coach during the FIFA world cup 2022, might be facing Lionel Messi once again on his debut match with Al Nassr.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the highest-paid player in the history of football with his record-breaking deal with the Saudi Arabian club, the Portuguese football legend is yet to make his debut with his new club Al Nassr.

After his two-match ban is over, Al Nassr has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing Argentina football star Lionel Messi in his first match with the club, with speculations that the Saudi football club will soon face Messi’s PSG.

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain is all set to travel to Saudi Arabia soon to play a friendly match against a combined team of football clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal. While it is not confirmed yet but Al Nassr dropped a major hint that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in the match against PSG.

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said in an interaction with French news outlet L'Equipe, “It (his debut) won’t be with the Al-Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. As the coach of Al-Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing.”

Garcia further added in the interview, “But we have a championship game three days later. In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it’s not a big deal. We are in the lead, and we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been considered football rivals for almost a decade now, with the two teams almost coming face to face during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

