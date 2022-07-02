Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United to let him leave amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United to allow him to leave the club

Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked the Premier League club to allow him to leave, should the club receive a satisfactory offer this summer. Ronaldo, who scored 18 goals for United in the Premier League last summer after joining them from Juventus is garnering interest from Chelsea.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea could be interested in the possibility of signing Ronaldo, with new owner Todd Boehly meeting Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal recently. Chelsea are looking to make a couple of statement signings after being taken over Boehly, and the new ownership is open to the idea of moving for the 37-year-old.

Whether Ronaldo will join the Blues however remains to be seen, given his allegiance to the Red Devils.

With United having missed out on Champions League football, Ronaldo is reportedly looking to engineer an exit from his current club. The Portuguese ace is also frustrated by the Reds' lack of ambition in the transfer market, despite having finished sixth in the league last year.

All of Manchester United's Premier League rivals have added at least one 'big-name' player to their roster, with champions Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, Liverpool snapping up Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and Tottenham roping in Richarlison from Everton.

In fact, fellow Europa League participants, and United's old adversaries Arsenal have also completed the signing of Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner with Gabriel Jesus on the verge of joining.

That, combined with the fact that United will be under the new management of Erik Ten Hag, means that the club is in a rebuilding stage, and therefore Ronaldo wants to spend the last couple of years of his playing career at a club where at least, he will be competing for trophies.

While it remains to be seen whether Chelsea's interest in Ronaldo is concrete or not, but Bayern Munich have reportedly turned down the chance of signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, instead choosing to move for Liverpool's Sadio Mane.