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Cristiano Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo

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Cristiano Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal endured a frustrating start as DR Congo held them to a surprise draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match's aftermath saw sections of fans chanting "Messi, Messi," adding another chapter to football's greatest rivalry as Portugal dropped valuable points.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Courtesy: X/@Cristiano)
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    Cristiano Ronaldo faced 'Messi Messi' chants as Portugal was held to a surprising draw by DR Congo in an exciting FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. It was a frustrating game for the Portuguese star, who managed only 25 touches throughout and failed to record a single shot on target. Portugal started strong with Joao Neves scoring an early goal, but Yoane Wissa equalized just before half-time for DR Congo, securing a historic point for his team. Viral videos on social media captured a group of DR Congo fans chanting Lionel Messi's name at Ronaldo after the match, but the footballer remained unfazed and walked towards the tunnel without a response.

    DR Congo, making its World Cup debut in 52 years, became the second African nation to impress against European teams in the tournament, following Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain on Monday.

    In front of 68,777 fans at NRG Stadium, predominantly cheering for Portugal, DR Congo was participating in its second World Cup, the first being in 1974 when the team was known as Zaire.

    Joao Neves put Portugal ahead in the sixth minute, heading in a cross from Pedro Neto.

    Yoane Wissa brought DR Congo level with a header in stoppage time at the end of the first half, converting a cross from Arthur Masuaku, much to the delight of the small contingent of blue-clad supporters. This marked DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal.

    Previously, DR Congo had been shut out in its last three World Cup matches, suffering defeats to Scotland (2-0), Yugoslavia (9-0), and reigning champions Brazil (3-0) during the 1974 tournament in West Germany.

    Ronaldo has joined Argentina's captain Lionel Messi as the only players to participate in six World Cups. He had the opportunity to surpass Messi, who scored a hat trick on Tuesday, by becoming the first player to net a goal in a sixth tournament. However, Ronaldo missed two shots wide to the right in the 68th and 73rd minutes, shaking his head in frustration after each attempt.

    Bruno Fernandes also had a chance to give Portugal the lead in the 90th minute, but his shot also went wide to the right. Portugal seemed poised to take the lead in the 55th minute with a bicycle kick from João Cancelo, but it was ruled offside. Shortly after, Cédric Bakambu's effort to put Congo ahead was thwarted when his shot hit the near post.

    Ronaldo has now become the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, breaking the record previously held by Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson from four years ago. The record for the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup match still belongs to the legendary Roger Milla of Cameroon, who came on as a substitute at the age of 42 during the 1994 World Cup.

    Also read| Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria

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