Fresh controversy as Cristiano Ronaldo storms off during Man United vs Spurs match, internet reacts

Manchester United brought out the ammo and played one of their best matches under new manager Erik ten Hag. As the Red Devils beat third-placed Tottenham Hotspur comfortably, a snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo who decided to react in real-time overshadowed the win.

United’s star attacker Ronaldo was seen storming down the tunnel before full-time at Old Trafford. 37-year-old footballing GOAT was on the bench after starting the goalless draw against Newcastle United in Man United’s last Premier League fixture. Ten Hag replaced him with Marcus Rashford and the team looked much better from the start. Ronaldo was told to warm up during the game but was never used as a sub by his manager.

This prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to storm down the tunnel at Old Trafford with two minutes left in the game.

Ronaldo has gone inside the tunnel before the end of the game.



Disappointed pic.twitter.com/7IAZEkWWxQ — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) October 19, 2022

The upset Ronaldo’s action to leave alone instead along with the team became the talking point after the win. Manager ten Hag was also asked about it and responded saying that he will “deal” with it.

“I was there. I have seen him but I didn’t speak with him. I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have to correct myself, it was a performance also from the subs who came on. A squad performance,” ten Hag said.

Twitter has been abuzz since Ronaldo’s latest controversial expression of disapproval. Fans have locked horns either cheering or chastising Ronaldo for the decision.

As a Man U fan Ronaldo is a problem! Best performance of the season so far and he storms off because he didn’t get to grace the pitch. His attitude is toxic to a team that’s rebuilding https://t.co/ZcJwRwEHEq — Tom Stevens (@TomStevens1995) October 19, 2022

Ronaldo sulks and storms away from his team bc he's a narcissist who didn't get to play and you speek of loyalty?

United were winning yet he throws a tantrum bc it's not all about him. He also begged other teams to take him all summer....loyalty — Håland Daze FT (@HalandDazeFT) October 20, 2022

Ronaldo starts the previous 2 games & dosent play well.He gets benched & UTD play the best they have all season.He storms off down the tunnel & it’s the Glazers fault.Forget the £500K a week they are paying him to wear the shirt.UTD we’re around B4 CR7 & will be around after October 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo storms down the Old Trafford tunnel against Spurs: Ronaldo is damn right to walk off, I would have done worst than that if I were in his shoes. Ten Hag is an unproven coach that is disrespecting and humiliating arguably the GOAT, Ten Hag's attitude is outrageous — Chris D (@Crisofiso) October 19, 2022

Yup, the headlines now will be "Ronaldo storms off" instead of the brilliant performance... just sad and unnecessary like — Dred (@DredUtd) October 19, 2022

Ronaldo “storms” down the tunnel… pic.twitter.com/h5n3f4rgma — Gregg Lynch (@lynchgr) October 19, 2022

Ronaldo going down the tunnel early. Making it about him again! His team have just won a massive game.. and he just storms off. #epl — Parm (@parm_9) October 19, 2022

If I'm in that united team I'm telling Ronaldo how it is and letting him know that he's bang out of order. Best team performance of the year and he storms of in a huff. He's had his chance this year and hasn't cut it, what else does he want — Lee Forbes (@LeeForbes28615) October 19, 2022

Yeah he benches Ronaldo after what ETH clearly thought was a disappointing game against Newcastle and this game we produce one of our best team performances, then Ronaldo storms off like a child because he wasn’t a part of it, but I’m the brainless one because I can see this — Anthony Devereux (@realdoggiedev) October 20, 2022

Ronaldo, who recently scored his 700th club goal has not been at ease at his boyhood club after Manchester United missed qualifying for the Champions League this season. The Portugese attacker tried to force a move out of United in the summer transfer window but did not succeed. Since then, new United manager ten Hag has used him on and off, making it clear that Ronaldo is not an automatic starter in the team.

Meanwhile versus Spurs, Man United pulled out their best performance of the ten Hag era with goals from Brazillian midfielder Fred and Portugese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes. United are now 5th in the PL points table, a point behind Chelsea who at 4th.

