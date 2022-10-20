Search icon
Fresh controversy as Cristiano Ronaldo storms off during Man United vs Spurs match, internet reacts

What prompted Ronaldo to storm down the tunnel at Old Trafford with two minutes left in the game? Here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo | File Photo

Manchester United brought out the ammo and played one of their best matches under new manager Erik ten Hag. As the Red Devils beat third-placed Tottenham Hotspur comfortably, a snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo who decided to react in real-time overshadowed the win. 

United’s star attacker Ronaldo was seen storming down the tunnel before full-time at Old Trafford. 37-year-old footballing GOAT was on the bench after starting the goalless draw against Newcastle United in Man United’s last Premier League fixture. Ten Hag replaced him with Marcus Rashford and the team looked much better from the start. Ronaldo was told to warm up during the game but was never used as a sub by his manager.

This prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to storm down the tunnel at Old Trafford with two minutes left in the game.

 

 

The upset Ronaldo’s action to leave alone instead along with the team became the talking point after the win. Manager ten Hag was also asked about it and responded saying that he will “deal” with it. 

“I was there. I have seen him but I didn’t speak with him. I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have to correct myself, it was a performance also from the subs who came on. A squad performance,” ten Hag said.

Twitter has been abuzz since Ronaldo’s latest controversial expression of disapproval. Fans have locked horns either cheering or chastising Ronaldo for the decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ronaldo, who recently scored his 700th club goal has not been at ease at his boyhood club after Manchester United missed qualifying for the Champions League this season. The Portugese attacker tried to force a move out of United in the summer transfer window but did not succeed. Since then, new United manager ten Hag has used him on and off, making it clear that Ronaldo is not an automatic starter in the team.

Meanwhile versus Spurs, Man United pulled out their best performance of the ten Hag era with goals from Brazillian midfielder Fred and Portugese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes. United are now 5th in the PL points table, a point behind Chelsea who at 4th.

