Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got

Ronaldo and Georgina have reportedly been dating since 2016. Their first encounter occurred while Rodríguez was employed at a Gucci store in Madrid but it wasn't until 2017 that they publicly confirmed their relationship, making an appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, the famed football superstar, is said to have celebrated his engagement to Georgina Rodriguez with generous gifts totaling approximately Rs 2 crore. These extravagant presents include a sleek, white Porsche Taycan electric vehicle, a fine Audemars Piguet timepiece, and several top-tier Louis Vuitton handbags. These offerings show the extent of Ronaldo's heartfelt gesture to celebrate this important occasion in their relationship.

The engagement itself captured global attention, with Ronaldo proposing with a beautiful diamond ring estimated to be worth between $2 million and $5 million (roughly Rs 16.8 crore to Rs 42 crore). The couple shared glimpses of their happiness on social media, charming fans with their obvious connection and glamorous lives. This recent series of luxury gifts adds to their story, showing both Ronaldo’s vast wealth and his inclination to show his love in a big way.

On August 11, 2025, Rodriguez, an Argentinian model and entrepreneur, revealed her engagement to a 40-year-old Portuguese athlete. She showcased a large ring and posted on Instagram in Spanish, 'Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas.' This translates to 'Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives.'

According to Sun.co.uk, Ronaldo presented his fiancée with a white electric Porsche Taycan valued at Rs 1.70 crore, an Audemars Piguet luxury watch priced at £53,000 (Rs 62.8 lakh), a Patek Philippe luxury watch costing £42,000 (Rs 49.8 lakh), and a Louis Vuitton item that exceeds Rs 50,000. Furthermore, the 40-year-old acquired a ring worth USD 2-5 million (approximately Rs 16.8 crore to Rs 42 crore). In addition, Ronaldo spent £18,700 (Rs 22 lakh) on clothing.

A source close to the couple, as reported by Sun.co.uk, mentioned that Ronaldo dedicated a significant amount of time selecting the finest luxury watches to ensure her happiness.

"He knows that Georgina loves cars, and electric ones, and he got her one Porsche because she also loves the luxury ones! He also got her many luxury presents, like watches, as she loves them too and she likes to add some more in her collection. They both love super luxurious watches and he did spend some time looking for those and picking the Patek and the Audemars Piguet ones, to make her so happy."

The Porsche Taycan, a highly prized electric car in the luxury market, shows Ronaldo’s taste for blending strength with environmental awareness. The Audemars Piguet watch, famous for its quality and status, acts as a classic sign of class. The Louis Vuitton bags round out the presents, pointing to Georgina’s well-known love of high-end fashion.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together for nearly ten years, and their engagement has been met with widespread joy from fans and well-known figures. This recent show of rich gift-giving not only celebrates their coming wedding but also strengthens their place as one of the most fashionable and important couples in sports and entertainment.

As Ronaldo keeps setting records on the football field, his personal celebrations are just as impressive. With gifts worth crores of rupees and a sparkling diamond ring leading the way, Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement to Georgina Rodriguez sets a high standard for love and luxury among celebrities. Fans are keen to see what’s next for this superstar couple as they get ready to start their married life.

