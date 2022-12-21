'Worst of all time': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister fumes at Qatar World Cup; reserves big praise for Kylian Mbappe

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has spoken out.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final delivered everything fans had hoped for. Millions of football fans across the world were entertained as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe displayed their class in the championship match at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina won the thrilling penalty shootout despite Mbappe's record hat-trick.

Messi, who was playing in his fifth World Cup match, had a fantastic finale. Following the game, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister resorted to social media to express her thoughts.

After Messi and co. ended Argentina's 36-year drought for a World Cup victory, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro congratulated Argentina on social media but said nothing about Messi's performance. She did, however, praise Mbappe, calling him 'unreal'. She also referred to the main event in Qatar as the World Cup of all time.

“The worst World Cup of all time… that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She also heaped praises on Mbappe who won the Golden Boot and scored a hattrick in the final against Argentina. “Kylian Mbappe. This boy is unreal. What a bright future awaits you. Incredible,” she said.

Ronaldo's Portugal were eliminated from the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Ronaldo sat out the first half of the game and was unable to make an impact in the second.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez blasted Portugal's manager Fernando Santos after their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes,” she wrote.

Ronaldo was previously in the limelight for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he made some shocking revelations about Manchester United, which eventually led to his mutual departure from the Red Devils.

