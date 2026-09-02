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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma visits Kerala, here’s what she promised CR7 fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, recently visited Keralam and met Chief Minister VD Satheesan in Kozhikode, where she attended a private event. Watch the viral clip shared by the CM of Keralam.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma visits Kerala, here’s what she promised CR7 fans
Ronaldo’s sister Elma visits Keralam and meets the CM along with local football fans. (Pic Credits: Instagram/theclaudiusshow)
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    Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma visited Keralam on Wednesday, September 2, where she met Chief Minister VD Satheesan along with some local football fans. Taking to his official social media handles, Satheesan shared a video of their meeting and wrote, ''Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football fans to him.''

    Take a look

    The meeting took place in Kozhikode, where Elma was present for a private event. She also interacted with local football fans. In the viral clip, Elma is also seen asking the Keralam CM if she could take a photograph with him, showing a friendly moment between the two.

    Elma also shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. In one of the posts, she wrote, ''A moment defined by sharing, connection, and cultural exchange. Elma Aveiro, Pedro Maia, and Kasi had a special meeting in Kerala, India, with V. D. Satheesan, a prominent figure in the state's politics. The meeting took place at the hotel where the group is staying and was marked by good spirits, the sharing of experiences, and the coming together of different cultures. From Portugal to India—a special experience and a moment to remember.''

    For those unversed, Ronaldo has a huge fan following in Keralam. The Portugal star is currently associated with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and is looking to breach the landmark figure of 1,000 career goals. He recently featured in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.

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