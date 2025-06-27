Al Nassr took to social media to announce, that "Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027." The Saudis are offering several perks to Ronaldo, which will lead to a significant hike in his yearly income crossing half a billion pounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not returning to European Football! His "This chapter is over" may have started his speculations on leaving Al Nasse, but all speculations were false. Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has just signed a massive million dollar deal with Al-Nassr to remain their 'ambassador' for the next two years upto 2027.

Al Nassr took to social media to announce, that "Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027." Ronaldo also announced the contract and posted, "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,"

The Saudis are offering several perks to Ronaldo, which will lead to a significant hike in his yearly income crossing half a billion pounds. Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly earn 178 million pounds per year surpassing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi's annual earning of$135 million.

The details of the contract

Cristiano Ronaldo will live in Riyadh and will earn 178 million pounds per year (approx 400 million euros or INR 2000 crore over the next two years).

Basic Salary: He has been offered a basic salary of £488,000 per day. Signing bonus: Ronaldo is taking £24.5 million ($33.7 million), which will increase to £38M ($48.00 million) in second year of the contract. Bonuses during tournaments: £8M bonus if Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League, £5M bonus if Al Nassr win the Asian Champions League and £4M bonus for winning the golden boot. Ownerhip in Al Nassr: Al Nassr is offering 15% ownership, that is estimated at £33m to him. Bonus during game: He will get 80K bonus per goal (increases by 20% in second year) and 40K bonus per assist (increases by 20% in second year) Sponsorship: Sponsorship deals with Saudi companies will earn Ronaldo $60M , as promised to him by Al Nassr. Private Jets: 4M worth of private jet expenses will be covered by Al-Nassr. Personnels: He will have 16 people working full-time, which include three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners and four security people. All sponsored by Al-Nassr, at a cost of around £1.4 million.

In December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. He moved to Riyad to play for the club. As per reports, he has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances and won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr. However, he failed to win Saudi league title and Asian Championship League.