Cristiano Ronaldo put on a show once again as he scored twice in Al-Nassr’s dominant 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League on Monday. The Portuguese superstar, who turns 40 this week, celebrated in a unique style after his second goal, mimicking an airplane flying before gesturing as if it crashed.

Ronaldo led from the front as Al-Nassr cruised to a comfortable win over the UAE side. His first goal gave his team a strong start, and his second sealed a brilliant night for the Saudi club. With this brace, Ronaldo is now the joint second-highest goalscorer in the AFC Champions League this season, with six goals.

It was also a special night for Jhon Duran, the young Colombian forward who made his debut for Al-Nassr. Duran recently completed a big-money move from Aston Villa and played in attack alongside Ronaldo. Though he had a quiet performance, the team’s emphatic win ensured his first appearance was a memorable one.

Al-Nassr’s impressive form continues, and they will now shift focus to the Saudi Pro League, where they face Al-Feiha on Friday. Fans will be eager to see if Ronaldo can add to his goal tally and showcase another exciting celebration.