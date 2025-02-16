Along with the message, Ronaldo posted a throwback picture of the couple from their early days in Spain

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has once again expressed his love for long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez. On Valentine’s Day, the Portuguese forward shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling Georgina his “one and only Valentine.” Along with the message, Ronaldo posted a throwback picture of the couple from their early days in Spain.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2016. They first met at a Gucci fashion store in Madrid when Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, making them one of the most well-known couples in the sports world.

The couple has two children together, and Georgina is also a stepmother to Ronaldo’s three other kids. Despite many rumors over the years suggesting they are married, neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has confirmed it. They prefer to keep details of their relationship private.

Currently, the couple is living in Saudi Arabia, as Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Reports suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is close to extending his contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2026. This could see him continue playing at the highest level until the next World Cup.

For now, Ronaldo and Rodriguez appear happy together, and the football icon has made it clear that his love for Georgina remains strong.