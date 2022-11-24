Cristiano Ronaldo scripts FIFA World Cup history, becomes first player to score in 5 editions

Photo: IANS

FIFA World Cup 2022 latest updates: Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored a historic penalty kick against Ghana in Portugal's first group stage match on Thursday in Qatar. Ronaldo became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in five editions of the tournament. While his first came back in 2006, Ronaldo scored his 8th World Cup goal in 18th appearance for his country at World Cups.

Ronaldo put the ball past Ghana keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, beating him with power. He had himself won the penalty after Mohammad Salisu brought him down inside the box. This was Ronaldo's 118th goal for Portugal. Ronaldo's penalty put Portugal 1-0 ahead.

The Portugal vs Ghana match resulted in some brilliant action as Ghana quickly equalised via captain Andre Ayew. Portugal bounced back with two goals from Joao Felix and Raphael Leao. However, the match was far from over as Ghana put in a lion-hearted performance to snatch one back and set up a grand stand finish.

An end-to-end match ended 3-2 after a lot of drama and Ghana coming agonisingly close to equalising after a screw up by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the dying minutes. Portugal survived the scare to pick up three points and move to the top of the table in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will now face Uruguay and South Korea in their next two group stage matches. Earlier in the day, South Korea and Uruguay played out a 0-0 draw to share the points.

