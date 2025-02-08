The Portuguese star, who turned 40 just two days ago, celebrated his first goal after hitting the milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age, scoring in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star, who turned 40 just two days ago, celebrated his first goal after hitting the milestone. However, it was new signing Jhon Duran who stole the spotlight with two goals in the match.

Ronaldo took to social media to share his joy, posting on X (formerly Twitter) along with pictures from the match: "A win and first goal after 40!" His performance once again proves that age is just a number.

A win and first goal after 40! pic.twitter.com/NnlolPQ3US — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 7, 2025

With Ronaldo leading from the front, Al-Nassr is pushing hard to compete for silverware this season. The addition of Duran adds more firepower to their attack, giving them hope for a strong finish in the league. However, they remain eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr will look to continue their momentum when they face Al-Ahli Saudi in their next league match on Thursday.