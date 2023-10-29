Headlines
Cristiano Ronaldo, Salman Khan unite in Saudi Arabia during MMA match - must watch moment!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman Khan were spotted together in Saudi Arabia during MMA match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo stands as one of the greatest ever players. Besides his countless accolades, he boasts an enormous fanbase that will go to great lengths to catch a glimpse of him. So, when Ronaldo and Bollywood icon Salman Khan were seen sitting side by side in Riyadh during an MMA match, fans were thrilled.

Ronaldo was accompanied by his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, while Salman sat nearby. Pictures and videos of this encounter have taken social media by storm. Notably, the event also featured the presence of stars like Kanye West, Eminem, Conor McGregor, and an electrifying match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in a packed arena.

Salman Khan, a well-known Indian actor, is currently hosting "Bigg Boss."

