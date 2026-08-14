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Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed a copper-yellow hairstyle. Fans made memes, called him 'Eminem 2.0', and joked that Georgina won't approve it.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'
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Cristiano Ronaldo has surprised fans with a new copper-yellow hairstyle. The Al-Nassr forward showed off the bold look on Instagram ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season. The photos quickly went viral and turned into a meme fest on social media.

Ronaldo unveils copper-yellow look

In an Instagram Story, Ronaldo shared the new hairstyle. He was spotted sporting a watch, necklace, and black T-shirt. The 41-year-old opted for a gelled golden-copper crop instead of his typical dark-brown hair. He looked entirely different because the vivid colour contrasted sharply with his dark eyebrows. This coincides with Ronaldo's 2026–2027 season return to Al-Nassr. The Portuguese star continues to pursue major goals with the team while getting ready for club responsibilities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans react, memes flood social media

The new appearance quickly became a topic of discussion on the internet. Many fans turned the makeover into memes and jokes, while others applauded the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for doing something different. Several users likened Ronaldo's hairdo to that of rapper Eminem. He was dubbed 'Eminem 2.0' by one fan. Others claimed that the colour made them think of characters from video games.

Many comments were also made against his wife, Georgina Rodriguez. 'Georgina won't approve this look,' a popular post joked. Ronaldo's recent marriage to Georgina, according to some fans, marked the beginning of a "new era.'The unusual copper-yellow colour was the focus of some users' attention, making it the most recent subject of Ronaldo-related memes. Despite the jokes, a lot of supporters said that the move shows Ronaldo's confidence before the season.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'

Focus shifts to new season

Returning to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has high expectations for the next season. He is still pursuing 1,000 career goals and will aim to help Al-Nassr challenge for major trophies in the Saudi Pro League. For now, his new hairstyle has done what Ronaldo often does best: get people talking.

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