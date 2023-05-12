Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez causes stir by breaking huge Saudi Arabian law

Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

In January 2023, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a bold move by shifting his base from Europe to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese legend, who has won five Ballon d'Ors, joined the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr for a staggering deal worth 200 million euros per year. This move came after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

Ronaldo, who is now 38 years old, made the decision to ply his trade in the Middle Eastern nation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five children. Despite the Kingdom's regulations prohibiting unmarried couples from living together, the authorities made an exception in Ronaldo's case due to his celebrity status. This special permission allowed the family to stay together, which was a rare occurrence in Saudi Arabia.

Georgina, the Argentina-based model girlfriend of Ronaldo, may have found herself in hot water due to her latest Instagram post. The 29-year-old beauty shared a series of photos of herself lounging by a swimming pool, but it seems that her choice of attire may have violated Saudi law. The country prohibits the sharing of over-exposed or semi-nude images on social media, as well as clothing that is too revealing or see-through.

Georgina's post, which featured her in a bright blue swimsuit, could be seen as a violation of these laws. While the Argentine-born social media star was simply having fun and enjoying the sun, she may have inadvertently broken the law.

The post, tagged with Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, garnered over 5 million likes and received numerous compliments from her 49.3 million followers. However, despite being in the comfort of her own home, many Saudi natives expressed their disapproval of the amount of skin she was showing.

Georgina has been making headlines for various reasons lately. There were recent reports of a fallout between her and Ronaldo, but she has since denied them.

