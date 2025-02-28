Despite his global fame and unmatched success, Ronaldo, like every young player, once looked up to footballing idols of his own

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest-ever players, recently turned 40. Even at this age, he continues to score goals at an astonishing rate, adding to his tally of over 900. His achievements include five Champions League titles, five Ballon d’Or awards, and a European Championship, making his career nothing short of legendary.

Despite his global fame and unmatched success, Ronaldo, like every young player, once looked up to footballing idols of his own. In a 2022 interview, he revealed the two players who inspired him the most – Brazilian legends Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

"I grew up watching them both play," Cristiano said. "I prefer to say they are idols and left a beautiful history in football."

Ronaldo Nazário; The finisher

Before Cristiano became a household name, there was Ronaldo Nazário, one of the deadliest strikers in football history. Known simply as "Ronaldo," the Brazilian forward had an incredible ability to dribble past defenders, score from impossible angles, and change games in an instant.

Ronaldo Nazário won two World Cups with Brazil and was almost unstoppable in his prime. Injuries may have shortened his career, but his impact on the game remains undeniable. Cristiano Ronaldo admired his sharp eye for goal and ability to dismantle defenses with ease.

Ronaldinho: One of football’s greatest entertainer

Ronaldinho Gaúcho was another major influence on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian magician played football like an artist, dazzling fans with his dribbling, tricks, and creativity. His joyful playing style made millions fall in love with the sport.

During his career, Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or in 2005, the Copa America, and the World Cup with Brazil. In the early years of Cristiano's career, there were glimpses of Ronaldinho’s flair in his own dribbling and skillful play.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s admiration for these two legends shows how football is a sport of inspiration and evolution. As he continues to score goals and break records, young footballers today look up to him the same way he once admired his idols.