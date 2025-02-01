Despite Ronaldo’s legendary career, which includes five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, and a Euro Cup with Portugal, his son seems to have a different favourite

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his five-year-old son, Mateo, prefers Kylian Mbappe over him. Despite Ronaldo’s legendary career, which includes five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, and a Euro Cup with Portugal, his son seems to have a different favourite.

Speaking to Spanish outlet La Sexta TV, Ronaldo shared a funny conversation with Mateo. "He really likes Mbappe," the 39-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN.

Mateo even teases his father by saying, "Hey dad, Mbappe is better than you." In response, Ronaldo confidently replies, "No, I am better than him. I have scored more goals."

While Mateo may favour Mbappe, the French striker has always admired Ronaldo. Mbappe recently expressed his desire to have played alongside the Portuguese legend. "It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s very difficult now, but I was lucky to play against him," he told BeIN Sports.

Mbappe, who moved to Real Madrid last year after a successful stint at PSG, continues to shine in La Liga. He recently scored a hat-trick against Real Valladolid and is currently second in the Pichichi race, just behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. He will look to continue his great form when Real Madrid faces Espanyol on Sunday.