After 23 years, 234 caps and 146 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from Portugal without ever winning the World Cup.

It's over. Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from Portugal after 23 years, 234 matches and 146 goals. Announcing it in an emotional video on November 5, 2026, he said, "I leave with my head held high. Portugal will always be in me."

The fallout that changed everything

The last few months of Ronaldo's life were difficult. He claimed that coach Jorge Jesus had broken his word after he was benched for the entire 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27. He was initially assured that he would be rested and then given a 30-minute window, but he never showed up. The fact that Jesus did not inform the media that the rest was scheduled, as they had agreed, infuriated him more.

Prior to the Denmark match, Ronaldo left the Copenhagen camp after conversing with Pedro Proenca, head of the federation. Later, he expressed regret and indicated that leaving had been a mistake. He was fined 255 euros and suspended for 30 days by the federation. He remained eligible for selection since it was backdated. Ronaldo has now made the decision to quit, although he had intended to keep going until after the 2026 World Cup.

A career built over 23 years

Ronaldo debuted against Kazakhstan in August 2003 and played the Euro 2004 final at 19, which Portugal lost to Greece. He later captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory despite going off injured in the final, won the Nations League in 2019 with a semi-final hat-trick against Switzerland and again in 2025 against Spain and holds Euro records for goals (14) and appearances (30). In 2026, he became the first player to score at six World Cups.

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The one dream that stayed away

The World Cup was the one trophy Ronaldo never won, with Portugal's best finish being the 2006 semi-final. From the teenager who cried after Euro 2004 to the captain who lifted it in 2016, he changed Portuguese football forever. He now chases 1,000 career goals, with 979 so far.