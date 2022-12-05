Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees €400m deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new club! After terminating his contract with Manchester United while he was on international duty at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo has agreed to a reported €400m deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old gave an explosive interview to journalist Piers Morgan in which Ronaldo attacked Manchester United, their manager Erik Ten Hag with whom Ronaldo's relationship became frosty. The Portuguese skipper had his contract terminated by mutual consent and became a free agent ever since.

However, with options far and few in between, Ronaldo has opted to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, for a reported €200m per season for two and half years. According to the Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo will be earning an eye-watering figure worth nearly half a billion euros by the time his contract will expire with Al Nassr.

By that time, Ronaldo will be 40 years old. With the five-time Ballon d'Or winner not getting any younger, he has chosen to make a lucrative switch.

Al Nassr play in the Saudi Pro League and are currently second in the domestic league, where Ronaldo will be joined by former Arsenal goalie David Ospina.

Not many top European clubs could have afforded Ronaldo, with Chelsea one of the teams who have been perennially linked to CR7, however, they seem to have been beaten by the Saudi Arabian club.

Bayern Munich have also ruled themselves out from the race for the Portuguese legend. It seems that Al Nassr have won all but secured Ronaldo's signature, and he will continue to prolong his stay in the middle east after the end of the World Cup.

Ronaldo's Portugal are in action against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash with both sides eager to seal a place in the quarterfinal. While the talismanic forward has yet to score in the knockout rounds in his career so far, the former Man United ace will look to right that record on Wednesday against the Swiss.