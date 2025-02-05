SPORTS
The Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has dominated the sport for over a decade, competing with Lionel Messi for top honours
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has once again sparked debate by claiming he is the most complete player in football history. The Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has dominated the sport for over a decade, competing with Lionel Messi for top honours.
In a recent interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV, Ronaldo admitted that some people may prefer Messi or even football legends like Pele and Maradona. However, he firmly believes he is the most well-rounded footballer ever.
"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona, or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete," Ronaldo said.
When asked if he considers himself the best player in history, Ronaldo did not hesitate.
"I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying this from my heart," he stated confidently.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also reflected on his long rivalry with Messi, clarifying that they always had mutual respect.
"I've never had a bad relationship with Messi. We've shared 15 years of awards, and we've always gotten along well. I remember translating English for him—it was funny," Ronaldo recalled.
On what makes him the best, Ronaldo pointed to his versatility.
"I do everything in football. I score with my head, take free kicks, use both feet, I'm strong—I do it all," he said.
