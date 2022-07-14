Cristiano Ronaldo receives bumper £105 million per year offer to play for THIS Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo receives bumper £105m per year offer to play in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United remains an uncertainty as he looks to engineer an exit from the Premier League giants. Ronaldo has been offered to the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG but none of them are too keen to take up CR7, while the interest from Chelsea has also cooled down.

That being said, the 37-year-old has now received an eye-watering sum to play for a Saudi Arabian club. Having joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in the Premier League but still his side finished sixth in the standings.

With no Champions League football on offer for Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking to join a club where he can compete for major honours as he moves to the fag end of his career.

However, as per the latest reports, a Saudi Arabian club have made an immensely lucrative offer to CR7 to come and play in the middle east. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo has been offered a staggering salary of £105 million per year to leave Manchester United, who will also receive a transfer fee of £30 million.

Ronaldo still has the calibre to play for a major European club, and thus it remains to be seen whether he would take the major step of leaving European football just yet.

Despite the fact that United struggled for consistency last season, the Portuguese ace kept scoring for fun, helping them qualify for the Europa League.

Moreover, Ronaldo can join the Saudi Arabian club two or three years down the line, and still contribute to the project, or he could head to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA or any other league in Europe.

But with none of the European giants eager to break the bank to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo's services, the best possible solution would be to continue with Manchester United. CR7 is currently on a holiday with his family, while the rest of his teammates began their pre-season preparations with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool.