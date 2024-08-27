Cristiano Ronaldo provides big update on his retirement plan, former Real Madrid star says he will retire in...

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he plans to retire within the next three years, though he still feels he has unfinished business in football. Currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo joined the club in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United. The 39-year-old is a football legend, having made his mark at Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier in his career.

Ronaldo did represent Portugal at Euro 2024, which many consider could likely be his last appearance in a European tournament. Despite speculation about a possible return to Europe, particularly to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo has confirmed he will likely end his career at Al-Nassr.

In an interview with NOW, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on retirement, saying, "I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

He has scored three goals in Al-Nassr's first three games this season and is hoping for a call-up for Portugal’s Nations League matches in September.

However, Ronaldo has hinted that his international career may also be nearing its end. For now, his focus remains on playing, with no plans to move into coaching after retirement.