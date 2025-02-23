Ronaldo attended the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race. He watched Forever Young win the £16 million race against Romantic Warrior

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 40-year-old football star, has been spotted at many major events in Saudi Arabia before, even sitting next to Anthony Joshua at last year’s Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight. Ahead of the highly anticipated "Last Crescendo" event, Sky Sports posted a video showing a ringside seat labeled "CR7," suggesting Ronaldo would be there. However, as the night went on, it became clear that he was absent.

The mystery was solved when Ronaldo shared a picture on social media with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Instead of the boxing event, Ronaldo attended the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race. He watched Forever Young win the £16 million race against Romantic Warrior.

Wearing a traditional Saudi thawb, Ronaldo posted, "Happy to celebrate Founding Day with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and honored to attend the Saudi Cup horse race ceremony in Riyadh."

Happy to celebrate Founding Day with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and honored to attend the Saudi Cup horse race ceremony in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/qlkW3ABPla — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2025

Ronaldo’s mood at the horse race seemed much better than the previous day when he was visibly frustrated during Al-Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Al-Ettifaq. The team went down to 10 men after Jhon Duran was sent off for a light slap, a decision Ronaldo strongly protested. He even kicked a ball away in anger.