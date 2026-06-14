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Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal stars wear Diogo Jota tribute wristbands ahead of World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates paid an emotional tribute to late forward Diogo Jota by wearing special commemorative wristbands during training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. The gesture highlighted the squad's unity and respect as they prepare for the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal stars wear Diogo Jota tribute wristbands ahead of World Cup opener
Ronaldo acknowledges fans after a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)
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The Portugal national football team will don a special wristband during the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a heartfelt tribute to their late teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life in a car accident last year in Spain, alongside his brother. This announcement was made by defender Vitinha during a press conference.

Under the leadership of the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey against a relatively easier opponent, DR Congo, on June 17 at the Houston Stadium in Texas. The commemorative wristbands were presented to the players by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro just before their departure to the United States for this prestigious event.

According to a report from Reuters, the wristbands will display the names of all players in the Portugal squad as announced by head coach Roberto Martínez, along with a special mention of Diogo Jota.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

"Basically, the story of the wristband is, when we went to meet with the Prime Minister, he offered us this wristband," Vitinha told reporters. "They made sure that it was a wristband that we could wear on the pitch. It has all the specifics for us to be able to enter the pitch with it, with the names of all the players plus the special name of Diogo Jota.

"He let us choose if we wanted to use it or not, how (we use it), during the day or during the match. We received it with a lot of affection, and we chose to use it,” added the Paris Saint-Germain star.

What happened to Diogo Jota?

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of July 3, 2025. Jota was traveling with his brother Andre Silva in a Lamborghini Urus SUV when the vehicle experienced a tyre blowout while attempting to overtake another car on the A-52 highway, near the town of Cernadilla in Zamora, just 15 kilometers from the Portuguese border.

Due to the blowout, the car overturned and caught fire. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Jota and his brother were identified through their identification documents.

At just 28 years old, Jota was at the peak of his career, having won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and the English Premier League with Liverpool. Tragically, this incident occurred just a month after his wedding.

During his time with Portugal, Jota played 49 matches and netted 14 goals. His loss continues to resonate deeply with football fans.

Also read| Who is Celine Dept? Meet Belgian influencer and content creator behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral 'siuuu' moment

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