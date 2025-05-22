Real Madrid CF icon and captain Luka Modric has agreed to end his unforgettable time as a player at Los Blancos following the Club World Cup, set to begin on June 18 in the United States. Cristiano Ronaldo penned a heartfelt message as he bid goodbye to the Croatian midfielder.

Real Madrid CF icon and captain Luka Modric has agreed to end his unforgettable time as a player at Los Blancos following the Club World Cup, set to begin on June 18 in the United States. During a journey that lasted more than a decade, the Croatian maestro scripted numerous memorable moments that have been etched in the golden history of the Spanish Giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo expresses emotions after Luka's exit

Football’s greatest Cristiano Ronaldo, who was his former teammate quickly, responded to Luka’s exit. After spending so many memorable years with him, Ronaldo penned a heartfelt message as he bid goodbye to the Croatian midfielder. The message was short but contained every lovable emotion. “Thanks for everything, Luka,” he wrote, followed by a pink heart emoji. “It was an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. Wishing you all the best in what’s to come!”

Cristiano Ronaldo shared uncountable memories with the Croatian player. The two were teammates at the Spanish giants from 2012 to 2018.

Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012 and is leaving with 28 titles, comprising six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey, and five Spanish Super Cups. "The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday, I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history," Modric wrote an emotional goodbye on Instagram.

“I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my teammates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time. Although after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista,” he added.

The 39-year-old is one of only five players in football history who have won 6 European Cups, and is also the player with the highest number of trophies in Real Madrid's rich 123-year history.On an individual level, Modric won football's most coveted award, the Ballon d'Or, was named FIFA The Best Men's Player, and UEFA Men's Player of the Year, all in 2018. He has been named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI on six occasions, and was also adjudged Champions League Best Midfielder twice. Modric made 590 appearances for Real Madrid in a record-defining career and netted 43 goals. He has also won a Golden Ball and Silver Ball at the Club World Cup. “Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values of Real Madrid. His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said in a statement by the club.

(With inputs from agency)