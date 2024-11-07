Bipasha Basu was a leading figure in Bollywood during the 2000s, establishing herself as a prominent actress. She debuted in the 2001 film Ajnabee with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, and in just a few years, her career took off. It was her performance in Jism (2003), where she starred with then-boyfriend John Abraham, that earned her widespread acclaim from both critics and fans.

Movies like the horror classic Raaz further solidified her status as a top actress in the industry.

Yet one moment that captured the internet’s attention during her peak years was a rumored kiss with Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Manchester United footballer. Ronaldo, now recognized as one of the greatest footballers of all time, had already become an international sensation by 2007, charming fans worldwide.

As the story goes, Cristiano’s charm seemed to have an effect on Bipasha as well. The two reportedly met at an event and later spent time together at a party.

What caught everyone by surprise was what reportedly happened afterward—photos surfaced showing Bipasha and Cristiano kissing, which quickly became a hot topic online. According to reports, the two stars were seen getting close at a club in Lisbon, Portugal. Bipasha laBipashaared her thoughts about meeting Cristiano, describing how they both found each other endearing.

“Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches,” said Bipasha.

However, now Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover.