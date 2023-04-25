Cristiano Ronaldo not to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez? Al Nassr player ‘fed up’ with partner

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo - Reuters)

Al Nassr star football player Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the spotlight with his stellar performance in the Saudi Arabia football league and is enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children in Saudi Arabia for the last few months.

While Ronaldo is currently living with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia after his 200 million dollar deal with football club Al Nassr, new rumours and reports suggest that the happy couple is not so happy after all.

It has been reported that the former Manchester United player is not planning to marry his longtime girlfriend anytime soon, and will be breaking up with her. This comes as the couple has been seen on many outings and trips exploring Saudi Arabia since they moved there.

Portuguese television programme ‘Noite das Estrelas’ said in its recent episode that Cristiano Ronaldo is “fed up” which his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and will not be marrying her. The couple had been sparking marriage rumours ever since they moved to Saudi.

Journalist Daniel Nascimento said during the TV show, “I’ve been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That’s the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016, and recently sparked wedding rumours after their move to the Middle East, as living together as an unmarried couple is considered illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo had gotten together with Georgina Rodriguez after breaking up with supermodel ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have two children together. Rodriguez was most recently pregnant with twins, but one of the babies died after birth.

Ronaldo transferred to Al Nassr football club after a hasty and controversial exit from Manchester United last year and signed a whopping 200 million Euro deal with the Saudi league club.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo demands whopping amount for his luxury mansion after moving to Saudi: Report