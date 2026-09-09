Cristiano Ronaldo misses Ballon d'Or shortlist again: Why his trophy-winning season wasn't enough?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Ballon d’Or shortlist for a fourth straight year despite helping Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League and ending his seven-year trophy drought. Here’s why his strong numbers and title-winning season still failed to earn a nomination.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be on the Ballon d’Or shortlist for the fourth straight year. On Tuesday, France Football released its 30-man nominee list for the 2026 award, and once again Ronaldo’s name wasn’t on it.

Strong Performances, No Recognition

Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years. He tore up the domestic league, scoring 28 goals, including a crucial double on the final day to clinch the title against Damac. On the world stage, he grabbed three more goals at the 2026 World Cup. But for the voting panel, it wasn’t enough—the five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t make the cut.

Why Ronaldo Missed Out

So, why no spot? The Ballon d’Or looks at individual brilliance, team success, and the level of competition. Right now, the Saudi Pro League sits in 36th place globally. For most voters, domestic success outside of Europe just doesn’t carry the same weight. You need exceptional displays in major international tournaments to tip the balance, especially if you’re away from the European spotlight.

Saudi League Players Who Got the Nod

It’s not as if the door is shut for all Saudi-based players. Two other stars from the Saudi Pro League made the list. Julián Quiñones landed a spot after leading the league with 33 goals for Al-Qadsiah and adding four in the World Cup. Sadio Mané, Ronaldo’s teammate at Al-Nassr, also got a nomination. Mané’s 10 league goals were modest, but his role in taking Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final caught the voters’ attention. Clearly, international impact meant more than just piling up club goals.

Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or Legacy and Reaction

Even with these recent snubs, Ronaldo still owns the record for most Ballon d’Or nominations—18 years in a row, from 2005 to 2022. That’s one more than Lionel Messi, who made this year’s list as the only MLS player. Since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023, though, Ronaldo hasn’t seen his name on the shortlist. Last year, after getting left off again, he didn’t hold back, calling the award “fictitious.” This year’s omission shows exactly how his move away from Europe has changed his standing on the global stage.

Also read| 'Definitely not five-star': BCCI clears air on India's Asian Games 2026 accommodation