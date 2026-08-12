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Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after 9 years of dating

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have got married in a private civil ceremony in Portugal, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 10:53 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after 9 years of dating
Image credit: Instagram
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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married. The Portuguese football star and the model tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The ceremony was attended by their five children and was described as a “private and intimate moment”.

Ronaldo confirms wedding with a sweet post

Ronaldo shared a picture of his and Georgina’s hands showing their wedding rings. He simply captioned the post, “CG”. The wedding took place almost one year after Georgina announced their engagement on August 11, 2025.

At the time, she shared a picture of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s and showed off her large diamond ring. She wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” which means, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Georgina have five children

Ronaldo and Georgina are parents to five children. They share twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, Alana, 8, and Bella, 4. Ronaldo is also father to 16-year-old Cristiano Jr., who was born from a previous relationship.

The couple had earlier announced the death of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel, in April 2022.

How did Ronaldo and Georgina meet?

Ronaldo first met Georgina in 2017 when she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January that year.

A few months later, Ronaldo made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing a picture with Georgina.

Ronaldo once said Georgina was the woman of his life

In the Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, Ronaldo spoke about how their relationship began. He said he found Georgina a “very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age”. However, he admitted that he did not expect their relationship to become so serious.

He said he “didn’t think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong, that I would fall in love with her. I didn’t expect it, honestly. But after a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life.”

Georgina was shocked by Ronaldo’s proposal

Georgina later opened up about Ronaldo’s proposal in a December 2025 interview with Elle Spain. She said she was “shocked” when Ronaldo proposed and did not expect it at that moment.

She said, “The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind. It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn’t open it in the sunlight until the next day.”

Talking about her engagement ring, Georgina called it “gorgeous” and joked, “It’s the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.”

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