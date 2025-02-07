Over the years, Ronaldo has won numerous titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially dismissed rumors about a potential return to his boyhood club, Sporting CP, after his current spell with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar made it clear that he has no plans to end his career in Portugal, breaking the hearts of many fans who had hoped to see him retire at home.

Ronaldo started his professional career at Sporting CP. In 2003, he made a life-changing move to Manchester United, where he quickly became a global football icon.

Over the years, he won numerous titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo firmly shut down any speculation about returning to Sporting CP. “No, never. I think it makes no sense,” he stated. “My career started in Portugal, and it’s not because I don’t like Portuguese football or think it lacks quality. But everything has its time and limit, and I never thought about that, honestly.”

Earlier, Ronaldo also revealed that Barcelona once approached him while he was at Sporting Lisbon. Speaking to journalist Edu Aguirre, he confirmed that Barcelona had shown interest but never finalised the deal. Instead, Manchester United acted quickly and signed him. “You know how fast everything moves in football,” Ronaldo explained.