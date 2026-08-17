Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement on retirement ahead of 2026-27 season: 'I want to leave...'

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, says the 2026-27 season is 'probably my last year' in football. He told Vogue he wants to leave a 'spectacular legacy' before retiring from Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his most significant retirement hint yet. The 41-year-old football legend stated to Vogue that the 2026–2027 campaign is 'probably my last year' as a professional. Ronaldo will play for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia once more. He discussed his ambitions for life after football and his recent marriage to Georgina Rodriguez.

'Probably my last year'

Ronaldo spoke about his life with Georgina and his future in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday. On August 11, the pair tied the knot in a small ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. It was precisely ten years since their initial encounter. 'This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,' Ronaldo said. Since January 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a member of the Saudi team Al Nassr. He stated in November of last year that he anticipated playing for "one or two years" longer. Additionally, he declared that the 2026 World Cup would be his last competition for Portugal. Last month, Spain eliminated Portugal from the World Cup.

Planning life after football

According to Ronaldo, he has already begun his retirement preparations. He said, 'I have my future all mapped out,' to Vogue. 'You need to occupy your time in multiple ways rather than just one because football could leave a significant void. Additionally, continue to appreciate what we've achieved, travel more, watch and play padel, which I truly adore and have more fun. After all, a lot of sacrifice has been made over the past 25 years.'

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25 years of football

Sporting CP in Portugal was where Ronaldo started his senior career. After that, he played for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United before relocating to Al Nassr. He scored a club record 450 goals in 438 games during his most productive time at Real Madrid. Ronaldo helped Portugal advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup with three goals. His incredible 25-year career at the highest level of football would come to an end if he retires after this season.