Cristiano Ronaldo makes 10-year-old fan’s day, watch this amazing viral video

Cristiano Ronaldo has always given enough attention to his small fans, and a new viral video has again proven the footballer’s commitment.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes 10-year-old fan’s day, watch this amazing viral video
Image: Twitter

Trust Cristiano Ronaldo for being the ultimate brand ambassador of football. The Portuguese star, who is now also playing for club Al-Nassr, has been meeting and greeting his fans during his stay in Saudi Arabia. The star’s presence has been anticipated as a big booster for football in the Middle East.

The heart-warming video shows the kid running towards Ronaldo, and the footballer reciprocating the love by being receptive towards the 10-year-old boy. There is another child in the video, who is probably waiting for his turn to hug the legendary footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club and has been making his mark with his game-building skills. In the recently concluded Football World Cup, he was one of the major stars, and he didn’t disappoint his fans either.

However, it’s yet to be seen that whether Ronaldo is going to be remembered in the same breath as the likes of Pele, Maradona or David Beckham by fans when his career is over. As of now, he seems to be playing full strength for the Saudi club Al-Nassr at least for two seasons.

