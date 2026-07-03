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Cristiano Ronaldo leads moving Diogo Jota tribute as Portugal advance to FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo was overcome with emotion after Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The veteran forward paid a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota by wearing the No. 21 shirt, making Portugal's victory an emotional occasion beyond football.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo leads moving Diogo Jota tribute as Portugal advance to FIFA World Cup Round of 16
Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the sky and takes a team picture with Diogo Jota’s jersey. (Courtesy: X)
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Emotions overwhelmed Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as the final whistle blew in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia. He just couldn’t hold it in. His sister called this his “last dance,” and he made it memorable, scoring his first-ever knockout-stage goal at a World Cup. You could feel how much it meant to him—and to Portugal, who barely scraped into the Round of 16. As the anniversary of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s tragic deaths approached, Ronaldo broke down in tears, paying respect to Jota, a player everyone knew would’ve been right there with the team if things had been different.

After the match, once it was clear Portugal had edged out Croatia, fans at Toronto Stadium erupted in celebration with the team. This win almost felt like it defied reason. So much had worked against Portugal, and yet they found their way through, as if destiny itself was nudging them across the finish line.

A lot of people see Jota’s hand in this. The final score? 2-1 Portugal—the same number as Jota’s national team shirt, No. 21. These little signs felt like more than just coincidence. Ronaldo made his tribute personal, holding Jota’s number front and center while the whole squad and staff gathered for a group photo. July 3 will mark a year since that crash in Spain, and it’s obvious everyone—players, coaches, supporters—is still grappling with the loss.

The timing of Portugal’s win gave some comfort, coming so close to that painful anniversary. Ronaldo didn’t let the moment pass—he dedicated the victory to Jota.

Liverpool stepped in, too. As Jota’s club, they unveiled a new memorial at Anfield honoring both Jota and Silva—a quiet but powerful gesture that reached beyond just fans of the Portuguese team.

 

Portugal isn’t done remembering. Throughout this World Cup, they’re playing to honor Jota and make history: chasing that elusive first world title. They’re missing one of their brightest stars, but you could sense his spirit on the field against Croatia. The whole team felt it.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point

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