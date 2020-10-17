Cristiano Ronaldo involved in public spat with Italy Sports Minister over coronavirus 'lies'

Headlines

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Manoj Mathur, Editor - Digital Regional, IDPL, passes away

Hardeep Nijjar was forming terrorist group in Punjab, organizing target killings, extortion: NIA report

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

7 highest-rated films of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actresses who played romantic lead and mother to the same actor

Bollywood films banned in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Kangana Ranaut tells paps 'aap mujhse darte ho' in viral video, netizens say 'aapse kaun nahi darta' - Watch

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Cristiano Ronaldo involved in public spat with Italy Sports Minister over coronavirus 'lies'

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been affected by the coronavirus, has become involved in a public spat with Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora. The Italian Sports minister hads accused the star footballer of lying over whether he had broken the health rules of Italy after testing positive for COVID19.

reuters

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:16 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy`s sports minister on Friday as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19. Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week. But in a social media post on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo hit back and said he had done everything by the book.

"A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won’t mention, said I didn’t obey the protocol - that's simply a lie," said Ronaldo in an Instagram post from his Turin villa, where he is in quarantine and asymptomatic.  "I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear.... Everything I did was authorised."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ronaldo affected by coronavirus

The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while he was with the Portugal squad and flew back in a private jet the following day.

"They said I broke Italian law and this and that... it`s all lies, I did everything properly," he added. "We did everything the right way -- leaving the (Portugal) team, in the air ambulance, arriving in Turin... I did not have contact with anyone."

Spadafora later replied in an interview with the Italian news agency Ansa. "The fame and skill of certain players does not entitle them to be arrogant, disrespectful to the institutions and to lie. On the contrary, the more well known you are, the more you should feel the responsibility of thinking before speaking and setting a good example. I’m not going to continue with this matter forever," he added. "I’m not talking about it again and I repeat my wish that everyone who has tested positive recovers quickly."

