Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

With a net worth exceeding $1 billion, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a significant financial achievement by officially joining the ranks of billionaires. His recent contract renewal with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, signed in June 2025, has significantly propelled this landmark accomplishment. The lucrative agreement includes an impressive annual salary of approximately $224 million, a signing bonus of $48 million, and a 15% ownership stake in the club, valued at around $42 million. This deal is reported to be worth a potential $700 million over a two-year period. Coupled with his thriving CR7 brand and vast endorsement portfolio, Ronaldo's earnings have soared to unprecedented heights, cementing his status as one of the highest-paid athletes in history. He was already featured in Forbes' 2024 report.

A billionaire on the pitch, but not the richest

Surprisingly, Ronaldo is not currently the wealthiest active football player globally, even though his entry into the billionaire club showcases his unparalleled marketability and enduring charm. This title belongs to an individual that many football enthusiasts may not recognize, whose vast fortune is derived from a source quite distinct from professional sports agreements.

The unseen fortune

Faiq Bolkiah, a professional football player from Brunei who currently plays as a winger for Chonburi F.C. in Thailand and captains the Brunei national team, has a higher net worth than Ronaldo. An incredible $20 billion is his estimated net worth. Bolkiah's enormous wealth stems from his royal ancestry rather than multi-million dollar transfer fees or lucrative endorsement deals. He is the nephew of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is regarded as one of the richest rulers in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $20 billion (based on the Sultan's 2023 figures).

A different path to riches

Bolkiah's fortune comes from inheritance, whereas Ronaldo has meticulously constructed his empire over decades through exceptional athletic skill, strategic endorsement agreements, and savvy business ventures. Despite having a relatively modest football career, his family's vast wealth, primarily sourced from Brunei's oil and natural gas sector, places him in a distinctly different financial category.

In the realm of professional sports, even the most remarkable self-made successes can be overshadowed by inherited wealth, even though athletic talent can lead to significant financial gain.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made billionaire will undoubtedly inspire athletes for many years ahead.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

