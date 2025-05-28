Ronaldo has been with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for two and a half years now, and during that time, he’s found the back of the net 99 times in 111 matches since he joined the club in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a hint that he might be saying goodbye to his club, Al Nassr, which could mark the end of his time in the high-paying Saudi Pro League. Just hours after his team wrapped up their final match of the season, the 40-year-old Portuguese striker took to social media platform X to share, “This chapter is over.” His post featured a photo of him sporting an Al Nassr jersey and wrapped up with, “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Now, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about where the former stars of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus might head next.

Ronaldo made headlines when he joined Al Nassr from Manchester United in January 2023, a move that took the football world by surprise. As a five-time world player of the year, he was the big-name signing that the Saudi Pro League needed to boost its international profile. His eye-popping two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly worth around 200 million euros ($214.5 million), is set to expire in June, but many expected it to be extended.

Unfortunately for Al Nassr, they haven't clinched any titles during Ronaldo's tenure, and they missed out on both the FIFA Club World Cup and the Asian Champions League, finishing third in the league this season.

Now, their best shot at continental competition is a playoff for a spot in the Asian Champions League Two.

Could Messi and Ronaldo play together?

The biggest headline move would definitely be a partnership between Ronaldo and his long-time rival for the title of the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

In 2023, the Argentinian forward made waves by leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) team co-owned by David Beckham. This was a huge score for Miami, especially since Ronaldo had also been rumored to make a move to the MLS before signing with Al Nassr.

If Infantino and FIFA see Ronaldo’s participation in the Club World Cup as a boost for the competition, then nothing would grab headlines quite like a collaboration between two players who have collectively won the world player of the year title 13 times.

The excitement around a potential Messi and Ronaldo partnership at the Club World Cup goes beyond just their positions on the field; it would spark plenty of discussions if they were to team up at Inter Miami. Messi typically prefers to play on the right, cutting in on his famous left foot, or in a deeper role where he can orchestrate the game. Ronaldo, who started on the left wing, now plays more centrally but in a more advanced role than what Messi usually occupies.

Both setups could work, but they would likely lead to Messi making runs into the areas where Ronaldo operates, raising questions about how well they could coexist on the pitch.

A partnership at the Club World Cup would be one of the biggest spectacles in football history, drawing much-needed attention to the event.

