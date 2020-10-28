Cristiano Ronaldo ‘healthy and fine’, yet left out of UEFA Champions League clash vs Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus yet again but the football superstar put out a post on his social media handle that he was fit and fine. Yet, he was not named in the Juventus squad to take on FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League clash. The match, which would have seen Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi for the first time since 2018, will sadly not happen as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be positive for the coronavirus.

The clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would have been the first encounter between these two football superstars after Ronaldo left real Madrid in 2018. although there was no official comment on his condition, he was not included in the squad announced by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

Public spat

Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy`s sports minister on Friday as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19. Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week. But in a social media post on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo hit back and said he had done everything by the book.

"A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won’t mention, said I didn’t obey the protocol - that's simply a lie," said Ronaldo in an Instagram post from his Turin villa, where he is in quarantine and asymptomatic. "I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear.... Everything I did was authorised."