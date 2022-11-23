Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Cristiano Ronaldo fined Rs 50 lakh, handed two-match ban for smashing fan's phone

A day after his Manchester United exit was confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a hefty fine and 2 match ban for smashing a young fan's phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo fined Rs 50 lakh, handed two-match ban for smashing fan's phone
Cristiano Ronaldo fined Rs 50 lakh, handed two-match ban after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday, after agreeing to terminate his contract. A day later, the Football Association (FA) of England have punished the Portuguese skipper for an old incident involving him and a young Everton fan. 

The 37-year-old was banned for two games, while he was also fined £50000, which roughly equates to less than 50 lakhs for smashing the phone of a young fan in April 2022. 

Manchester United issued a statement on Tuesday night confirming Ronaldo's contract was terminated, and the forward was not paid a single penny as a severance package even though his contract was ended 6 months prematurely. 

READ| Most liked Instagram posts: Messi, Ronaldo's viral image becomes second most liked, take a look at top 10

As per reports, the young Everton fan suffered from autism and dyspraxia while United lost to Everton away from home 0-1. The star forward was visibly upset about the result, when he made his way out of the pitch and along the way smashed the teenager's phone. 

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA's statement read.

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Streaming This Week: Flames season 3, Jhansi. Naane Varuven, OTT releases to binge-watch
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EWS quota: Congress leader files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.