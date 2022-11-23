Cristiano Ronaldo fined Rs 50 lakh, handed two-match ban for smashing fan's phone

Cristiano Ronaldo fined Rs 50 lakh, handed two-match ban after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday, after agreeing to terminate his contract. A day later, the Football Association (FA) of England have punished the Portuguese skipper for an old incident involving him and a young Everton fan.

The 37-year-old was banned for two games, while he was also fined £50000, which roughly equates to less than 50 lakhs for smashing the phone of a young fan in April 2022.

Manchester United issued a statement on Tuesday night confirming Ronaldo's contract was terminated, and the forward was not paid a single penny as a severance package even though his contract was ended 6 months prematurely.

READ| Most liked Instagram posts: Messi, Ronaldo's viral image becomes second most liked, take a look at top 10

As per reports, the young Everton fan suffered from autism and dyspraxia while United lost to Everton away from home 0-1. The star forward was visibly upset about the result, when he made his way out of the pitch and along the way smashed the teenager's phone.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA's statement read.

More to follow..