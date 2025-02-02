The two football icons have been fierce rivals for years, battling it out on the field in La Liga and competing for prestigious awards like the Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his relationship with Lionel Messi, offering a rare glimpse into their connection off the pitch. The two football icons have been fierce rivals for years, battling it out on the field in La Liga and competing for prestigious awards like the Ballon d'Or. However, Ronaldo recently revealed that their rivalry was never personal.

In an interview on the Spanish TV show "El Chiringuito," Ronaldo said, "I have never had a bad relationship with Messi. It’s quite the opposite." This statement challenges the common perception of their relationship, particularly after numerous El Clasico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite the intense competition, Ronaldo emphasised that they have always respected each other.

When asked if future players could replicate the success he and Messi achieved together, Ronaldo was hopeful but realistic. "I hope so," he said. "It’s something that would be good for soccer. But I think it’ll be tough." With a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards, nine Champions League titles, and 12 La Liga titles, Ronaldo and Messi have set a standard that is difficult to match.

While new rivals like Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski are making their mark in the Champions League, they still have a long way to go before matching the records set by Ronaldo and Messi, who have scored over 1,770 goals combined.

The legacy of these two players remains unmatched, leaving an indelible mark on the world of football.