Cristiano Ronaldo finally cracks FIFA World Cup knockout code, chases untouched history

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended a long-standing FIFA World Cup knockout hoodoo, marking a major milestone in his legendary career. With Portugal into the Round of 16, the 41-year-old now stands on the brink of another historic achievement on football's biggest stage.

Portugal’s Round of 32 matchup with Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned out to be Luka Modric’s farewell game. Croatia drew first blood in the 53rd minute—thanks to Ivan Perisic—but that lead didn’t last. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up in the 68th and buried a penalty, leveling the score. Deep into stoppage time, Goncalo Ramos grabbed the winner for Portugal. Now, Portugal looks ahead to a showdown in the Round of 16 against another former champion. Just four wins separate them from their first World Cup title.

A bit of history for Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s equalizer wasn’t just another goal. It broke a drought that dated back to his very first World Cup appearance in 2006. Until now, he’d never scored in the knockout rounds—every one of his previous ten goals came during the group stage. That changed tonight. By slotting in that penalty, Ronaldo finally ended a 20-year wait for a knockout round goal. That’s career goal number eleven for him at the World Cup, and suddenly, even after all these years, he’s still hitting new milestones.

A long wait, finally over

At 41, Ronaldo’s not showing any signs of slowing down. He’s already notched three goals in four games at this tournament—two against Uzbekistan in the group stage, none against DR Congo and Colombia, and now one that really mattered in the knockouts. Portugal hasn’t forgotten how he delivered their first European Championship eight years ago; now he’s laser-focused on chasing the ultimate prize that has always just slipped through his fingers—the World Cup. The closest he got was back in 2006, falling short in the semifinals. This feels like his last shot, and he knows it.

Closing in on yet another record

Ronaldo’s always found ways to push the envelope, and now there’s another milestone in sight. He’s scored 146 goals for Portugal. Four more, and he’ll hit the 150 mark—nobody else even comes close, anywhere in international football. On top of that, he’s already the all-time top scorer and appearance maker, with 232 caps to his name.

Next up: Old rivals

Portugal’s next test: Spain. That’s the same Spanish team that beat them 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup’s Round of 16. Fast forward to 2018, and the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw—Ronaldo’s only World Cup hat-trick came in that one. This time, Portugal’s path to the semis might go through Spain, and the 41-year-old will be eyeing not just his 150th international goal, but another deep run. If Portugal conquers Spain, either the United States or Belgium await in the quarters. But one step at a time.

Can Portugal go all the way?

From 48 teams at kickoff, the field’s now just 16. If Portugal can keep this up, two more wins and they’re in the semifinals, then possibly the last dance on July 19. Will Ronaldo finally lift the one trophy that's eluded him? He’s got the passion—and the supporting cast looks solid—but the road won’t get any easier. If Portugal and Ronaldo are destined to make history, they’ll have to earn every bit of it in the next few weeks.

Also read| Giant-killers almost! How a 500,000-population Cabo Verde made Lionel Messi’s Argentina sweat for 120 minutes