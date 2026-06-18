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Cristiano Ronaldo fails to deliver as DR Congo earns historic World Cup point, Messi comparisons flood social media

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to churn out big on his 6th FIFA World Cup appearance as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to deliver as DR Congo earns historic World Cup point, Messi comparisons flood social media
The Portugal vs DR Congo match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic Credits: Instagram/cristiano)
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Cristiano Ronaldo, who matched Lionel Messi's feat of appearing at a 6th FIFA World Cup, failed to make it big in the tournament opener against DR Congo. Yes, you read it right! The Portugal vs DR Congo match ended in a 1-1 draw with no goals from the star player. Congo's Yoane Wissa scored a shocking first-half equaliser as the match ended in a draw, earning them their first-ever point in a FIFA World Cup.

While Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's opening game against Algeria, Ronaldo was seen visibly frustrated during his game against DR Congo. Ronaldo didn't even speak to reporters after the game but shared a post on his social media handles, saying ''It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Heads up and focus on the next game.''

Take a look

Roberto Martínez, head coach of Portugal, was asked whether he was considering giving Ronaldo a break for the game. In reply, he said, ''It makes no sense to get the best world scorer to be out when you need goals. The experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important.''

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also receiving massive trolling on social media, and netizens are drawing comparisons with Messi. Take a look at some of the online posts, critising Ronaldo.

Ronaldo becomes oldest outfield starter in FIFA World Cup

Despite a forgettable game against DR Congo, Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new FIFA World Cup record by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a match in the tournament's history. Ronaldo, who is currently 41 years and 132 days old, played his 229th international match on Wednesday.

Whats App Image 2026 06 17 at 2 48 46 PM (1)

Ronaldo broke the previous record of Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, who started a World Cup match when he was 39 years and 296 days old against Croatia in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Whats App Image 2026 06 18 at 9 09 26 AM

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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