Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might be making a surprise switch off the field. The football legend is said to be negotiating entry into the ownership of Spanish club UD Almeria, which is in a struggle to be promoted to La Liga, Spain's top division. Almeria recently has been bought out by the SMC Group, a Saudi investment company led by Mohamed Al-Khereiji. Al-Khereiji is not just a businessman-he is Ronaldo's good friend and was instrumental in bringing Ronaldo to Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2022. Now that Almeria has new owners, Ronaldo could reportedly be negotiating a deal to buy a stake in the SMC Group, thereby becoming one of the club's co-owners.

If this happens, Ronaldo would not just be putting in capital but might even get a share in what becomes of the club in the future. This might be a huge boost for Almeria, both on and off the pitch. To have a global icon like Ronaldo on board would attract fans, sponsors, and media coverage worldwide.

Ronaldo is not new to business ventures. He has built solid brands over the years and invested in hotels, fashion, technology, and healthcare. CR7Underwear, CR7 Fragrances, and ERAKULIS, the healthy lifestyle application, are some of his well-known brands. He also owns a stake in luxury water firm URSU. These are smart moves, indicating that Ronaldo is preparing strategically for his post-football life, employing the same determination and ambition that helped him become a superstar on the pitch.

Simultaneously, Almeria is also hoping to be back in La Liga. The new owners of the club have promised to develop a modern and sustainable future for the club and fans. If Ronaldo becomes part of the ownership group, it would help Almeria to develop even faster and become Spanish football's more powerful rival.

As far as his playing days are concerned, Ronaldo continues to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and would be playing the remainder of the club's two games this season. But if reports are to be believed, his next big aim could be to lead a football club from the boardroom and show the world that his ambitions are much bigger than the goal-scoring department.