Ronaldo's former bodyguard, Hicham Bukhari, recently shared his experiences of working for the Portuguese superstar. Hicham, who spent four years in Ronaldo's service, was tasked with keeping him safe from any potential threats.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former bodyguard Hicham Bukhari has shared that the legendary Portuguese footballer often encountered 'threats' from fans and various individuals, though his life was never truly at risk. Ronaldo, who first made waves at Manchester United under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, quickly rose to become one of Europe's elite players, snagging his first of five Ballon d'Or awards in 2008 while still a Red Devil.

His journey included a remarkable four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, a stint at Juventus, a short-lived return to Old Trafford, and a challenging move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. Over his remarkable club and international career, where he has scored over 900 goals and collected countless accolades, Ronaldo's fame has transcended the world of football. He stands as one of the most recognizable sports figures, if not celebrities, on the planet, but such stardom inevitably brings its own set of challenges.

In a chat with Tardear, Hicham praised Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as the best boss he’s ever had. He mentioned (via GOAL): "He's the best boss I've ever had. People don't know him, but he's a very good person. Cris is a great person, generous, that's not how people say he is. He's always treated us well.

Keeping a public figure like Cristiano Ronaldo safe means Hicham has to be on his toes at all times. He emphasized the importance of staying vigilant.

“When you're going to provide protection services to someone like this, you have to bear in mind that your life will be on that person's back; you might have to give your life for the person you work for; you have to accept the risks.

He wrapped up by emphasizing that there’s no one out there who genuinely wants to harm the 40-year-old. He also mentioned that the toughest part of his job is handling the paparazzi.

"There are no people who want to kill him or there are no death threats. I've only had a few anecdotal situations, complications with the paparazzi, who hate me because I'm the bad guy."

According to Diario AS, Hicham mentioned that he earned €1,000 (around $1,080) for each day he worked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Given that Ronaldo is the most followed athlete globally, ensuring his security is a top priority.

The new head of security for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family is Claudio Miguel Vaz. He took on this role after reports surfaced in April about death threats directed at Ronaldo's family in Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays. Just recently, Ronaldo had to call for extra security when a pitch invader approached him during Portugal’s match against Germany on June 4. Ronaldo has always placed a high value on the safety of his loved ones. Back in 2016, his mother, Dolores Aveiro, revealed in an interview that he was keen on hiring bodyguards for her because he feared she might become a target.

“When I go anywhere, Ronaldo says: ‘A mum has to have security with her,’ but I never want to. I feel happy and don’t feel the need to have a bodyguard with me. I live very peacefully. I’m more apprehensive when I’m with Cristiano but I’ve never been bothered.”

