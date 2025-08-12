Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price

Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime partner on Monday surprised everyone when she announced that she and the star footballer are officially engaged. She also flaunted her stunning engagement ring on her Instagram handle.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Georgina Rodriguez took to her Instagram handle on Monday and surprised everyone with the news of her engagement to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. In her post, she flaunted her stunning big diamond engagement ring alongside Ronaldo's hand. Ever since her post went viral on the platform, people started wondering the exact price of the big rock. Some reports even suggest that it might cost more than 10 times the salary of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Let us find out.

 

Price of Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring

 

As per a report by Page Six Style, the price of the diamond ring could range from $2 million to $5 million, which is roughly Rs 18 crore to Rs 44 crore.

 

Laura Taylor, who is an engagement ring expert at Lorel Diamonds, claimed that only the central oval piece of the jewelry could cost around $2 million. ''Oval cuts are known for their brilliant faceting, which maximises sparkle and gives the stone a bright, lively appearance from every angle. The centre stone is flanked by substantial side diamonds, adding even more sparkle and making the already impressive main stone look even larger,'' she said.

 

MS Dhoni's IPL salary vs Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring's price

 

Now, comparing it with MSD's IPL salary, the wicketkeeper batter was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025. Since he is an uncapped player (who has not played international cricket for over four years), his salary cannot exceed Rs 4 crore.

 

It means if Georgina's ring costs somewhere around $5 million (nearly Rs 44 crore), which is approximately 10 times Dhoni's IPL salary in 2025.

