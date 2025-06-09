Ronaldo had earlier hinted at a possible exit by posting a cryptic message on social media after Al Nassr’s final league game:

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially ended speculation about his future, confirming that he will continue playing for Saudi club Al Nassr. The Portugal legend, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, had been linked with several clubs around the world. However, after helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, he clarified that he has no plans to leave. “Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes,” said Ronaldo after the final match. Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties in the Nations League final, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Ronaldo scored the equaliser in the match before being substituted in the 88th minute. The win marked Portugal’s second Nations League title.

Following the game, Ronaldo revealed that several clubs playing in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup had approached him. Despite receiving offers, including one reportedly from a Brazilian club, the 40-year-old said he intends to remain with Al Nassr.

Earlier in May 2025, Al Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro had confirmed that the club was negotiating with Ronaldo to extend his contract. He also admitted that other clubs were trying to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo had earlier hinted at a possible exit by posting a cryptic message on social media after Al Nassr’s final league game: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.” But now, his latest statement has put all rumours to rest.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after his exit from Manchester United. Since then, he has made a strong impact in Saudi football, scoring 99 goals in 105 appearances for the club. He was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the second season in a row, netting 25 goals this season.

Despite his personal success, Al Nassr finished third in the league and failed to qualify for the next AFC Champions League. The only trophy Ronaldo has won with the club so far is the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

In the Nations League final, Ronaldo also extended his record as the all-time top international goal-scorer with his 138th goal, ahead of Lionel Messi and Sunil Chhetri.

“Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy,” Ronaldo said.