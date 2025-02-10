Despite being known for his confidence on the pitch, Ronaldo’s off-field actions show a compassionate side

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of football’s greatest players for nearly two decades. Since starting his professional career at Sporting Lisbon, he has played for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr. With five Ballon d’Or awards and five Champions League titles, Ronaldo's success on the pitch is undeniable.

However, beyond his football achievements, Ronaldo is also known for his generosity. Unlike many footballers, he does not have tattoos. The reason? He is a regular blood donor. Since tattoos require a waiting period before donating blood, Ronaldo has chosen to keep his body ink-free. In 2015, he led a campaign encouraging young people to donate blood, emphasising how each donation can save multiple lives.

He has also made major financial contributions to various causes. Ronaldo auctioned his 2011 European Golden Boot for £1.2 million to fund schools in Gaza. In 2013, he sold his Ballon d’Or trophy for £530,000, donating the amount to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ronaldo has supported organisations like Save the Children, UNICEF, and World Vision. In 2014, he split his £450,000 Champions League bonus among these charities. He has also helped pay for medical treatments for sick children.

Despite being known for his confidence on the pitch, Ronaldo’s off-field actions show a compassionate side. "My father taught me to help others, and I believe when you give, you receive double," he once said.