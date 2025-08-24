Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…
Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...
Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel ignite buzz after unfollowing each other on Instagram; is Isha Malviya the cause of their rift?
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub, says 'closed door talks led to...'
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid
Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...
Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...
Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how
Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'
SPORTS
The 40-year-old has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 138 for Portugal in his career.
Star Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo completed 100 goals for Al Nassr during the final of the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ahli in Hong Kong, which his club lost by 3-5 on penalties after the match ended on a 2-2 draw after regular time.
The 40-year-old has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 138 for Portugal in his career.
One of the finest footballers to ever grace the game and one of the biggest goal-scorers in world football history, Cristiano joined the Saudi giants back in 2023, becoming the world's highest-paid athlete in the process, as per Olympics.com. Now, he is the only player in football history to score 100 goals for four different clubs.
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got
The superstar footballer scored his first goal in Saudi Arabia in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a team which featured players from Al Nassr and rivals Al Hilal, as per Olympics.com.He made his Saudi Pro League debut with Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq. He notched his first goal during a draw against Al-Fateh and fired his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-0 win over Al Wehad.
He also won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February 2023 for scoring eight goals and delivering two assists. Ronaldo netted 35 goals in the 2023-24 season, setting a new goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah's count of 34 back in 2019.
Two of these goals earned the team a trophy as they won the first Arab Club Champions Cup against arch-rivals Al Hilal.So far in the Saudi Pro League, he has netted 74 goals in 77 appearances, and overall, his goal count has gone up to 100 in 113 matches.
(With ANI inputs)