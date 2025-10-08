Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind

The Portuguese forward has achieved another milestone, but this time off the pitch, as he is now the first footballer to become a billionaire, ahead of Lionel Messi.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another record in his illustrious career, this time for his financial balance rather than goals or championships. The Portuguese forward has officially become football’s first billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which valued his wealth at USD 1.4 billion.

According to Bloomberg, this is the first time Ronaldo's wealth has been factored into its index, and the valuation solidifies his position as the highest-paid athlete in the sport, surpassing longtime rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's income has been derived from a combination of high salaries, sponsorship agreements, and side business endeavors over the years. For the majority of their parallel careers, Ronaldo's pay in Europe was similar to Messi's, but in 2023, when he joined the Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr, the balance changed.

In addition to a $30 million signing bonus, the transfer reportedly brought in a tax-free package totaling $200 million annually in pay and bonuses.  According to Bloomberg, Ronaldo's compensation between 2002 and 2023 exceeded $550 million.

Another significant factor supporting his wealth has been endorsements.  His yearly income from a ten-year contract with Nike is approximately $18 million, and his overall wealth has increased by approximately $175 million thanks to alliances with companies like Armani and Castrol.

In comparison, Messi's career pre-tax pay has been approximately $600 million.  The Argentine star has been promised $20 million annually since joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in 2023.

Under his CR7 brand, Ronaldo has amassed a business empire off the field that includes hotels, gyms, and clothing stores.  He also owns a number of opulent homes, including a residence in Quinta da Marinha, a posh golf resort close to Lisbon, that is said to be worth €20 million.

And if Ronaldo's wealth wasn't enough to prove his appeal on a worldwide scale, his social media following definitely does.  He continues to be the most followed individual on Instagram, with over 660 million followers, serving as a reminder that his impact and income are unparalleled in the world of sports.

